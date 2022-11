The UK's highest railway could reopen early next year - almost five years after structural problems shut it down.

The Cairngorm funicular has been closed since September 2018.

The Scottish government has provided £16m towards the cost of fixing the railway, owned by public body Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

HIE said there was a possibility the funicular could be available during the 2022-23 snowsports season, if work to get it operational again progresses as planned.

Reopening is also dependent on successful tests on the railway and the Department for Transport issuing safety certification.

An HIE spokeswoman said: “While we can’t prejudge their decision, we are hopeful that this can be achieved in time for the funicular to be relaunched early in 2023, during the snowsports season.”