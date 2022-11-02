UK's highest railway could open next year
At a glance
The Cairngorm funicular could be operational again next year - if all final preparations go to plan
The UK's highest railway has been shut since September 2018 after structural problems were found
Owner Highlands and Islands Enterprise said it hoped the funicular could be available for part of the 2022-23 snowsports season
The railway connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m up Cairn Gorm mountain
The UK's highest railway could reopen early next year - almost five years after structural problems shut it down.
The Cairngorm funicular has been closed since September 2018.
The Scottish government has provided £16m towards the cost of fixing the railway, owned by public body Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).
HIE said there was a possibility the funicular could be available during the 2022-23 snowsports season, if work to get it operational again progresses as planned.
Reopening is also dependent on successful tests on the railway and the Department for Transport issuing safety certification.
An HIE spokeswoman said: “While we can’t prejudge their decision, we are hopeful that this can be achieved in time for the funicular to be relaunched early in 2023, during the snowsports season.”
Materials shortage
The funicular connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore.
HIE had hoped the funicular would be available early this year, but it said Covid, a shortage of materials and blizzards had caused delays.
Repairs to the railway started in April 2021.