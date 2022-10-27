Council to spend £278,000 protecting city caves
More than £278,000 is to be spent protecting ancient caves underneath Nottingham's partially-demolished Broadmarsh shopping centre.
The work was authorised by the city council after a Historic England inspection found parts of the centre's structure were "irreversibly connected" to the cave network.
Failure to protect the caves would have left the authority "open to prosecution" under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.
The former shopping centre and its surrounding area are part of a major regeneration project.
'Fragile bedrock'
Historic England carried out the inspection earlier this year after parts of the shopping centre - built in the 1970s - had been demolished, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The construction of the shopping centre and later works appears highly complex, and it would appear that irreversible relationships were created between ridged concrete fabric and fragile bedrock and caves,” documents state.
The works will include the removal of all demolition material left from the concrete slab of the old Broadmarsh shopping centre and the covering-over of the concrete slab with a waterproof membrane to protect the caves from further water damage.
The council says it will also need to "arrange a 3D scan of the old shopping centre to ensure that the full extent of the cave network is identified and recorded to comply with Historic England requirements".