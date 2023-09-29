Woman died in crash a week after beating cancer
At a glance
Jennifer Collison died in a crash in Thetford when her car swerved into the path of a truck in February
An inquest into her death heard she had just been given the all-clear after treatment for ovarian cancer
The court heard it was "impossible to know" what caused her to hit the truck
The coroner recorded a conclusion of death due to a road traffic collision
- Published
A man whose wife died following a car crash a week after she was given the all-clear from cancer said he was struggling to accept what had happened.
Jennifer Collison, 55, died in hospital of a traumatic head injury the day after her white BMW swerved into path of an oncoming tipper truck in Thetford, Norfolk in February.
An inquest heard she had just overcome stage three ovarian cancer and had "started to look forward and make plans".
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion of death due to a road traffic collision.
In a statement read out at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Ms Collision's husband Mark described his wife as his "best friend" and "the love of his life".
He said she had a love of travelling and had worked as a project manager at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.
She also helped to run Alcoholics Anonymous groups in Breckland and was a former secretary of Norwich CBS Football Club, based in Bowthorpe, where Mr Collison is the manager.
'Impossible to know'
On the day of the collision in February 2023, Ms Collison, who lived in Thetford, was travelling towards Elveden on London Road when she "suddenly swerved" into the opposite lane and collided with a tipper truck.
The inquest heard how the driver of the truck told police that he thought Ms Collision looked unconscious moments before the collision and that she made no attempt to change direction.
Ms Collison suffered a bleed on the brain and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
She was put on a life support machine, but died the following day.
The police collisions investigator told the inquest that they did not believe that Ms Collison had been exceeding the 30mph (48km/h) speed limit prior to the collision, and that it was "impossible to know" whether her actions were caused by "inattention, distraction or a medical episode".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830