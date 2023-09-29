A man whose wife died following a car crash a week after she was given the all-clear from cancer said he was struggling to accept what had happened.

Jennifer Collison, 55, died in hospital of a traumatic head injury the day after her white BMW swerved into path of an oncoming tipper truck in Thetford, Norfolk in February.

An inquest heard she had just overcome stage three ovarian cancer and had "started to look forward and make plans".

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion of death due to a road traffic collision.

In a statement read out at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Ms Collision's husband Mark described his wife as his "best friend" and "the love of his life".

He said she had a love of travelling and had worked as a project manager at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

She also helped to run Alcoholics Anonymous groups in Breckland and was a former secretary of Norwich CBS Football Club, based in Bowthorpe, where Mr Collison is the manager.