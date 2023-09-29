A city council is considering introducing a four-day week for its staff which would see them significantly reduce their hours but remain on the same pay.

Labour-controlled Norwich City Council has agreed to look into the feasibility of trialling the scheme, which it is believed could improve staff wellbeing.

Critics have attacked the idea, saying it represents bad value for taxpayers.

Several private companies across the UK have been trialling four-day weeks, which involve staff receiving the same pay but for working one day less each week.