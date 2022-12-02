Grayson Perry lockdown art exhibition opens
An exhibition of works chosen by British artist Grayson Perry and guest celebrities has gone on show in Birmingham.
Artwork, created by the public during season three of the popular TV series, Grayson's Art Club can been seen at the Midlands Arts Centre (MAC).
The artist described the venue as "perfect", adding "I always have a great time in this city and suspect it may be the coolest place in the UK."
Birmingham had never had such a "strong identity in the national consciousness," he said, and "was in danger of becoming trendy".
In the programme, which began in lockdown, he and his wife encouraged members of the public to send in their own creations.
"Every artwork has a story behind it and I think that's what makes it particularly poignant," said Philippa Perry.
Work by comedian Joe Lycett features, as well as other celebrities.
Hannah Middleton, from Birmingham, sent in her drawings of celebrities, and features in the show.
She has had developmental difficulties since birth and says art helps her anxiety.
"Every time I do drawing, no matter how much of a hard day I have, it always makes me happy."
The exhibition runs until spring 2023.