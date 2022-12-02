G﻿rayson Perry lockdown art exhibition opens

Grayson and Philippa Perry

Grayson Perry and his wife Philippa launched Grayson's Art Club during the first wave of the pandemic

An exhibition of works chosen by British artist Grayson Perry and guest celebrities has gone on show in Birmingham.

Artwork, created by the public during season three of the popular TV series, Grayson's Art Club can been seen at t﻿he Midlands Arts Centre (MAC).

The artist described the venue as "perfect", adding "I always have a great time in this city and suspect it may be the coolest place in the UK."

Birmingham had never had such a "strong identity in the national consciousness," he said, and "was in danger of becoming trendy".

Katja Ogrin

Tess and Trace was created by Glenn Wilce

In the programme, which began in lockdown, he and his wife encouraged members of the public to send in their own creations.

"﻿Every artwork has a story behind it and I think that's what makes it particularly poignant," said Philippa Perry.

W﻿ork by comedian Joe Lycett features, as well as other celebrities.

Katja Ogrin

T﻿he Midlands Arts Centre exhibition runs until spring 2023

H﻿annah Middleton, from Birmingham, sent in her drawings of celebrities, and features in the show.

S﻿he has had developmental difficulties since birth and says art helps her anxiety.

"﻿Every time I do drawing, no matter how much of a hard day I have, it always makes me happy."

H﻿annah Middleton's work features in the show

Katja Ogrin

T﻿his knitted Sandringham was submitted by Margaret Seaman

T﻿he exhibition runs until spring 2023.

