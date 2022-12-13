A police force said it experienced a 200% increase in 999 calls in the 24 hours that followed heavy snowfall.

Essex Police said it usually received roughly 1,000 calls over the course of a day, but took 690 alone between 20:00 GMT and midnight on Sunday.

On Monday the M25 was closed in both directions between junctions 25 for the A10 and 23 for South Mimms because of a jack-knifed lorry.

Insp Matt Crow said roads and community policing teams supplied fuel to drivers stuck on the M25 and M11.