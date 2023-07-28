A woman who fell from a sea wall in Jersey is being treated in Southampton, police have confirmed.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to Le Braye beach, St Brelade, on Wednesday afternoon after the woman fell about 4m (13ft) on to rocks.

States of Jersey Police said the woman in her 50s was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police have asked to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident or was nearby at the time.