Cocaine worth €11.4m found in horsebox at Rosslare Europort

Packs of cocaine that were found in the horseboxRevenue

The haul of cocaine was discovered by Irish customs officers on Thursday

Two men have been arrested after cocaine worth €11.4m (£9.8m) was discovered in a horsebox trailer at a port in the Republic of Ireland.

A total of 163kg of the drug was found when the horsebox was searched by Irish customs officers at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford on Thursday.

The horsebox had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France at about 13:30 local time.

Revenue

Sniffer dog Dáithí helped to find the drug

The customs officials used a mobile X-ray scanner and drug detector dog Dáithí to find the cocaine.

Gardaí (Irish police) attended the scene and arrested the men, one of whom is aged in his 20s; the other in his 30s.

Both men are being detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

