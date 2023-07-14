Cocaine worth €11.4m found in horsebox at Rosslare Europort

The haul of cocaine was discovered by Irish customs officers on Thursday

At a glance

Two men have been arrested after cocaine worth €11.4m (£9.8m) was discovered in a horsebox trailer at a port in the Republic of Ireland.

A total of 163kg of the drug was found when the horsebox was searched by Irish customs officers at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford on Thursday.

The horsebox had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France at about 13:30 local time.

Sniffer dog Dáithí helped to find the drug

The customs officials used a mobile X-ray scanner and drug detector dog Dáithí to find the cocaine.

Gardaí (Irish police) attended the scene and arrested the men, one of whom is aged in his 20s; the other in his 30s.

Both men are being detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

