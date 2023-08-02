A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury after he was assaulted during a "fight involving a large group of youths", police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy was was taken to hospital along with another teenager who was injured during the fight in Teignmouth, Devon.

The force said it had been called to a "large-scale disorder" on Lower Brimley Road on 21 July at 19:45 BST.

Three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.