The source of a stench so foul that some residents claim has disrupted their sleep has left council experts scratching their heads.

The bad smell reported in Brightlingsea, Essex, has been variously likened to decomposing organic matter, chemicals and sewage.

Since the June, Tendring District Council's environmental protection team have carried out 27 proactive visits to the affected area and two in response to residents' calls.

However, they have not managed to identify the cause of the smell due to its intermittent nature and the authority has decide to halt further proactive monitoring visits.