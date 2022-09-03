A teenage boy is in a critical condition after a serious assault outside a restaurant and function venue in Clondalkin, near Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood he suffered stab wounds in the assault, RTÉ News reported., external

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning outside the Vela Bar and Restaurant.

The venue had hosted a celebration party for students who had received their Irish Leaving Certificate examination results.

The teenager was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown by ambulance.