Prejudice fuelling youth homelessness, charity says
At a glance
The Association of Youth and Friendship currently houses 27 people between the ages of 18 and 25
It has seen a 40% increase in referrals with 17 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 12 in 2022
Family relationship breakdown, domestic violence and a failure to accept that a young person is LGBT are among the reasons for young people becoming homeless, the charity says
- Published
Some young people in Jersey have been made homeless because their families could not cope with their sexuality, a charity has claimed.
The Association of Youth and Friendship currently houses 27 people between the ages of 18 and 25.
It said it had seen even more young people needing help in recent months.
Manager Emma Roberts said they were often in need because of a family breakdown.
She said: "The main reasons young people are being referred to us at the moment are due to family relationship breakdown, which is the top one, and then domestic violence within the family home, and then due to the young person being LGBT and that not being accepted by the family."
Ms Roberts said it had seen a 40% increase in referrals with 17 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 12 in 2022.
The charity charges a reduced rent and supports those in its care, but said it had no more beds available.
It said it had a waiting list of young people who needed somewhere to stay.