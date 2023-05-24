'Each time we strike more workers join the picket'
At a glance
Amazon warehouse workers have gone on strike for their 15th day
The GMB Union says an estimated 700 members have walked out from the Coventry warehouse
The union is in a dispute over pay and says Amazon "refuses to listen" to workers' concerns
The online retailer has repeatedly defended its "competitive" salary
Hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse have walked out for the 15th time in a dispute over pay.
About 700 union members at the Coventry centre took part in the strike and plan further action on Friday.
The GMB union which represents them said the online retailer refused to engage with staff and listen to their concerns.
An Amazon spokesperson said the firm regularly reviewed its pay offer to ensure it offered competitive wages and benefits.
"The bosses at Amazon consistently have refused to get the message or listen to what their workers are saying," said GMB senior organiser Stuart Richards.
"We’ve had a series of strikes at Coventry already and each time we do it we get more and more workers come and join us on the picket line."
Workers in Coventry first walked out in January - the first ever strike by Amazon employees in the UK.
Members are calling for an hourly pay rise from £10.50 to £15 following a 50p per hour pay offer which was branded "derisory" by the union.
However, the union is not recognised by Amazon and GMB told the BBC that as a result, there were no discussions between the employer and its staff.
"The fact that Amazon consistently refuses to have a discussion or listen to concerns adds fuel to the fire," said Mr Richards.
"Each time we take strike action we feel anger and resentment to the fact that the bosses are refusing to listen to them at all."
He said more and more workers were joining the union - which now has 700 members at the site representing about half the workforce.
However, Mr Richards believes Amazon "ignoring" striking workers was "starting to backfire" and two more sites, in Macclesfield and Rugeley, were being balloted for industrial action.
"At some point it’s going to get to the point where the impact on their business is so significant they’re going to have no choice [but to negotiate]," he said.
In a statement to the BBC, an Amazon spokesperson said its pay was above the national living wage and it had spent more than £125m on pay rises for UK hourly paid workers over the past seven months.
"Over the past seven months, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018," they said.
"We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities."