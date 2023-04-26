Pet dog killed by 'Pitbull-like' dog outside home
At a glance
Rocky, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell mix, died after he was attacked by a "Pitbull-like" dog on Monday evening
The attack happened just yards from the owner's front door in south London
Rocky's owner said the owner of the other dog immediately fled the scene with their animal
She said she wanted "justice" for her pet
- Published
A dog owner and her family have been left "distraught" after their pet was attacked and killed by a "Pitbull-like" dog outside their home.
Rocky, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell mix, was attacked as he and his owner stepped out of the house in Camberwell, south London, on Monday evening.
He was immediately taken to the vets where it was discovered he had suffered a broken spine and a punctured lung. He died shortly after midnight that night.
The owner said her dog had been "left lying on the floor, mauled and bleeding out as I sat by his side and wept".
Rocky's owner, who did not want to be named, told the BBC she had stepped out of her front door with Rocky when "I saw a man with two Pitbull-like dogs without a lead walking down the road".
"One of the dogs moved towards Rocky and grabbed him from the back."
She said she and her dad had "tried to tear the dogs apart but the dog continued to viciously maul for 10-15 seconds.
"As Rocky lay on the floor bleeding, the man pulled the dog and walked away quickly," she said.
Rocky's owner provided police with a statement and information about what happened, but has not yet heard back from them.
She said: "I just want justice for Rocky. He was more than a dog, he was the baby of our family.
"He was only one-and-a-half, he had so much more of his life ahead of him."
She added: "I am sure this was not the first time that dog has attacked another, and I am sure this won't be the last."
The Met Police has been contacted for comment.
What to do if your dog is attacked
If your dog is attacked by another dog your dog it is vital that you contact the police immediately to report it.
"If the attack meets the requirement under either the Dogs Act or the Dangerous Dogs Act then criminal and civil proceedings can be brought forward," James McNally from Dog Bite Solicitors explained.
"Many people in the pandemic bought dogs that weren't right for their lifestyle," he added.
"It's important to be aware that there is an increase in irresponsible owners and dogs that are not properly socialised or trained."
An RSPCA spokesperson said the charity "encourages all dog owners to ensure their pets are well-socialised, have basic training and have access to a good diet, regular exercise and suitable vet check-ups".
"Dogs can show aggression for all sorts of different reasons, such as fear and anxiety, or even injury or poor health.
“We'd urge anyone who is concerned about the behaviour of their dog to speak to their vet or a clinical animal behaviourist for help,” they said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external