A woman was in a critical condition after being found with serious injuries.

Police were called to Newcastle Road, Madeley, Staffordshire, at about 21:45 BST on Monday after reports of a man behaving suspiciously.

A short time later, they found the woman, in her 50s, in a nearby property with injuries to her face.

The woman was still in a critical condition in hospital, the force added. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.