The King and I: Memories of meeting the monarch
Ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, people from across the South East have been sharing their memories of meeting the monarch.
On 6 May, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Millions of people are expected to tune in across the world.
Here are stories from those in Kent, Sussex and Surrey who have met the monarch.
‘Incredibly well informed’
As Prince of Wales, Charles was known for his passion for environmental causes and considered a champion of British produce by farmers.
Doug Wanstall, whose farm in Aldington was visited by Charles in 2007, said the King went out of his way to learn about the agriculture industry.
“He was in a great position in that he had people informing him all the time, but crikey did he go out there and find out the detail for himself as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sussex farmer Frank Langrish met Charles when the then Prince of Wales joined a campaign to help wool farmers and highlight the benefits of the natural fibre.
“He’s very easy to get along with. He’s a great conversationalist, and just generally a decent chap,” he said. “He’s a lot better than politicians.
“He does understand the difficulties and the long termism that is involved in agriculture, which no politicians understand.”
‘Cared about the community’
Sheppey FM presenter Anna Gillingham-Sutton made the Prince of Wales giggle during a royal visit to the community radio station last year.
“I asked him had he bought his swimming costume,” she said. “It’s one thing to meet the Prince and another to make the Prince laugh.”
The station only had a few weeks’ notice of the visit and were sworn to secrecy.
She added: “It was great for him to see what we did and to have genuine interest. He felt like somebody who cared about the community.”
Charles also made a parting song request for Kent-based musician Jools Hollands.
During the trip, he also met those responsible for the charitable organisation Sheppey Matters.
Chief executive Nigel Martin said the streets were lined with locals hoping to shake hands with the now monarch.
“It’s good that he knows and sees and understands what happens in communities – particularly in an area like Sheerness, which is a highly-deprived area,” he said.
‘Great advocate for nature’
Wakehurst is home to the Millennium Seed Bank, where nearly 2.5bn seeds from across the world have been conserved by scientists for the future.
In 2019, Charles visited to see what was being done to save plants from extinction.
Carly Cowell, senior science officer at Wakehurst, said he spoke like an “enthusiast”.
“He asked really in-depth questions and wanted to know what we’re doing and what possible solutions there were,” she said.
For the Queen’s diamond jubilee, Charles launched a campaign to restore wild flower meadows.
Ian Parkinson, head of horticulture at Wakehurst, showed Charles the results of one created at Wakehurst.
“He has been a great advocate for nature. And at Highgrove, he has produced wonderful meadows ahead of its time,” he said.
“It was very exciting to be able to show His Royal Highness the meadow that we created here because he understood what we were trying to do.
“The conversation flowed very easily and I found it fascinating talking to him. I learnt a lot from him, and I hope he learnt a little bit from me as well.”
