As Prince of Wales, Charles was known for his passion for environmental causes and considered a champion of British produce by farmers.

Doug Wanstall, whose farm in Aldington was visited by Charles in 2007, said the King went out of his way to learn about the agriculture industry.

“He was in a great position in that he had people informing him all the time, but crikey did he go out there and find out the detail for himself as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sussex farmer Frank Langrish met Charles when the then Prince of Wales joined a campaign to help wool farmers and highlight the benefits of the natural fibre.

“He’s very easy to get along with. He’s a great conversationalist, and just generally a decent chap,” he said. “He’s a lot better than politicians.

“He does understand the difficulties and the long termism that is involved in agriculture, which no politicians understand.”