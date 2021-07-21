Stolen 33-year-old Shetland pony found dead
A Shetland pony stolen from a field in East Yorkshire has been found dead.
Humberside Police said the 33-year-old pony, called Peter Pumpkin, was taken from the Neat Marsh Lane area of Preston on Saturday.
Following an appeal for help the pony was found dead in a dyke near his home address on Tuesday.
Officers said enquiries were continuing into the pony's disappearance and asked for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Sgt Julie Fenton said: "We would like to thank everyone involved in the search for the missing pony, the family of Peter have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community.
"My heartfelt condolences go to his owners following their tragic loss."