Dozens of women sign up for politics event at all-male council
Dozens of women have registered to take part in an event being held to encourage greater female representation on Western Isles Council.
In the last elections in 2017, for the first time in its history, no women were elected to the islands' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. Only seven women stood as candidates.
More than 70 people have registered for an online workshop on Tuesday. The comhairle and organisation Elect Her are holding the event to offer advice and support on how to stand for political office.
'Safe space'
Elect Her said it hoped the event would provide an opportunity for women across the isles to learn more about the process of standing for election and the support available for those that do it.
Director Hannah Stevens said: "We are creating safe space for honest conversations about life in local politics and demystifying how to get involved.
"Ultimately we want to see women elected on to Comhairle Nan Eilian Siar.
"We sincerely hope that we will see more women putting themselves forward as candidates, giving the people of the Western Isles a wider choice on the ballot paper come local elections in May."
The comhairle's chief executive Malcolm Burr said the event offered a "fantastic opportunity" to women to learn more about the work of the local authority.
Despite the current situation, the Western Isles do have a history of female political representation.
In the mid 1960s, Stornoway elected Ann Urquhart as its first female provost.
In her acceptance speech in Stornoway Town Hall, she said: "I hope that in taking this role I may blaze the trail for women in this burgh to come forward into public life."
Representation on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar reached its peak between 2007 and 2012, when there were five women councillors.
However, the 2017 elections only returned male councillors.
In 2019, the Parliament Project visited the Western Isles with the aim of inspiring more women to stand for election.
It held two workshops supported by the comhairle, and one of which was addressed by Mairi Bremner, who was a councillor for 25 years in the isles.