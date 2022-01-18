Dozens of women sign up for politics event at all-male council

Dozens of women have registered to take part in an event being held to encourage greater female representation on Western Isles Council.

In the last elections in 2017, for the first time in its history, no women were elected to the islands' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. Only seven women stood as candidates.

More than 70 people have registered for an online workshop on Tuesday. The comhairle and organisation Elect Her are holding the event to offer advice and support on how to stand for political office.