The town hall, which is closed, is an asset of Invergordon's common good fund, money used for the benefit of the local community. Highland Council officials said it was difficult to put a value on the property due to its condition. Seven years ago, the value of the fund was boosted by the rediscovery of a mislaid marble bust of an 18th Century local laird. Made by French artist Edme Bouchardon in 1728, it was lost during local government reorganisation before it was found in Balintore, near Invergordon, propping open a shed door. The sculpture has been valued to be worth £1.4m.