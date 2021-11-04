Plans for 21st Century village move closer
At a glance
The project is one of dozens across Scotland to secure funding
It could pave the way for hundreds of new homes being built
Current buildings on the estate will also be improved through the support
- Published
Plans to create a "21st Century village" on a south of Scotland estate have moved a step closer after securing financial support.
The project would see nearly 500 new carbon-neutral and "age friendly" homes built on the Crichton site in Dumfries.
It was one of a number of schemes across Scotland to benefit from the UK government's new Community Renewal Fund.
Crichton Trust chief executive Gwilym Gibbons said the nearly £1m of support - the biggest grant in Scotland - was "brilliant news".
"This project will convert ambition, detailed research and consultation into a spade and investment-ready project in readiness for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, other public funds and commercial investors next year," he said.
"Our aim is to develop a whole-system deliverable response to the challenges of the climate crisis, our ageing society and emerging technologies."
The funding will support a range of different pieces of work.
One part is to deliver a full masterplan for the Crichton Quarter project, including hundreds of new homes.
It will also help redevelop buildings already on the site, create a "trade skills academy" and a project to help young people secure accommodation.