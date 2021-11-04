Plans to create a "21st Century village" on a south of Scotland estate have moved a step closer after securing financial support.

The project would see nearly 500 new carbon-neutral and "age friendly" homes built on the Crichton site in Dumfries.

It was one of a number of schemes across Scotland to benefit from the UK government's new Community Renewal Fund.

Crichton Trust chief executive Gwilym Gibbons said the nearly £1m of support - the biggest grant in Scotland - was "brilliant news".

"This project will convert ambition, detailed research and consultation into a spade and investment-ready project in readiness for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, other public funds and commercial investors next year," he said.

"Our aim is to develop a whole-system deliverable response to the challenges of the climate crisis, our ageing society and emerging technologies."

The funding will support a range of different pieces of work.

One part is to deliver a full masterplan for the Crichton Quarter project, including hundreds of new homes.

It will also help redevelop buildings already on the site, create a "trade skills academy" and a project to help young people secure accommodation.