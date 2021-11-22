Some urgent operations have been delayed at the largest hospital in the Highlands due to high numbers of emergency admissions.

NHS Highland said Inverness' Raigmore Hospital was "under extreme pressure" and needed to make beds available.

The health board said it only rescheduled surgery as a "last resort" and knew the situation was "a cause for disappointment".

It said a range of different health problems were behind the emergency admissions.

To help free up beds, some patients are being discharged to be supported at home or at a community-based facility.

Katherine Sutton, of NHS Highland, said: “Please consider which service is best for you and this may help us provide the best service to the population of Highland. Unless you have a life-threatening emergency, please call 111 first for advice on the right service to access.

“Our staff and partners, not only in hospitals but in all health and care settings, are working incredibly hard to provide the best care possible."