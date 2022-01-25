CalMac restores ferry timetable as Covid absences fall
At a glance
Ferry operator CalMac says it will stop working to an essential services-only timetable sooner that it expected.
The restricted timetable was introduced following rising staff absences due to Covid.
At one stage more than 20% of CalMac's workforce was self-isolating.
Services will move to a more normal winter timetable on Wednesday.
West coast ferry operator CalMac says it will be able to resume near-normal services on Wednesday following a decline in staff absences due to Covid.
It moved to an essential services-only timetable on 3 January after high levels of absence due to workers testing positive or being close contacts.
At the height of CalMac's Covid problems, more than 20% of staff were having to self-isolate.
The temporary timetable was due to continue until 6 February.
Managing director Robbie Drummond said: “I am pleased to say that because of a significant drop in the number of staff unable to work due to Covid we can now offer a full winter service on the majority of routes."