These were the scenes in the skies across parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Wednesday night as photographers managed to capture a striking pink sunset.

The spectacle was witnessed across the region thanks to cloud creating a blank canvas to spread the light.

BBC Weather’s Matt Taylor said the colour came from a mix of the cloud height and the angle of the sun.

“All those fantastic colours we see at sunrise or sunset are always there, but during the day it’s the blue part of the light spectrum that dominates as it passes through the atmosphere giving the sky its blue appearance," he said.

"However, at sunrise or sunset the sun is much lower in the sky, meaning light from it has to pass through more of the atmosphere. More atmosphere means more particles to scatter the light into its constituent parts.

"Often it is the reds and oranges we see at this time, but if the angle of the sun and the height of the clouds reflecting the light back are just right, you get the stunning pinks and purples we saw the other night.”

