Highland councillors are to be asked to approve plans for an aluminium recycling plant next to the Lochaber Smelter near Fort William.

Alvance Aluminium would use the recycled metal in a new casting factory to produce up to 100,000 tonnes annually of long round shapes called billets for use in the construction industry.

Metal from the smelter would also be used in the process.

Highland Council planning officers have recommended councillors give the plans the green light at a meeting next week.