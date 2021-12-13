Two earthquakes that occurred a few minutes apart have been felt by people in Wester Ross.

The first of Saturday's two 2.5 magnitude quakes was felt in Ullapool at about 17:30 followed by the second about five minutes later.

The earthquakes were recorded by British Geological Survey.

Last month, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported with its epicentre at Achnamara, west of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute.

More than 30 people reported that they had felt the tremor, with reports coming from as far as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland. It also registered on all the seismographs across Ireland.

Less than a week later, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was registered just outside Roybridge, near Spean Bridge in Lochaber.