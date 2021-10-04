Guernsey travel restrictions eased further

The Bailiwick of Guernsey's travel restrictions have been eased further.

Unvaccinated visitors from the Common Travel Area (CTA) - the UK, Republic of Ireland, Jersey and the Isle of Man - no longer need to self-isolate on arrival.

However, passengers would still be asked to fill out a travel tracker, external to register their journey before arriving, Covid response bosses said.

The use of lateral flow tests for incoming travellers from the CTA was also due to end on 20 October, Guernsey's president of the Policy and Resources Committee confirmed.

Coronavirus response manager Richard Evans said the changes meant people could move more freely but precautions were still needed.

He said: "We've got what we call the customer care team who will answer people's queries but also we've got people on the border.

"We still need the welcome team doing that checking of the travel tracker.

"We really do appreciate that things are changing but travel still going to be very different."

The lifting of lateral flow testing will mean travellers from the CTA will no longer have to purchase and complete a course of five lateral flow tests, external for £25.

Policy and Resources head Peter Ferbrache said the changes were about getting back to normality, not least because "we get so many visitors from the UK".

He added: "Also, the vaccination programme has been such a wonderful success it would not be proportionate to continue with these restrictions any further."