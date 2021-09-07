A surge in visitor numbers has prompted plans to introduce parking charges at the former home of Sir Walter Scott in the Borders.

Abbotsford House near Melrose has seen a sharp increase in the numbers of people visiting its woodland and riverside walks and play park, which are free to access.

Trustees now plan to introduce "modest" car parking charges to help cope with financial losses due to Covid.

Chief executive Giles Ingram said it was "wonderful" to see the car park full - but that many of the visitors were not contributing financially to the upkeep of the site.

"We are now running the risk of losing income from paying customers who cannot park," he said.

"Certainly, once we begin welcoming back coaches, we will have a very real problem."