Visitor surge prompts parking charge plan at Scott's home
A surge in visitor numbers has prompted plans to introduce parking charges at the former home of Sir Walter Scott in the Borders.
Abbotsford House near Melrose has seen a sharp increase in the numbers of people visiting its woodland and riverside walks and play park, which are free to access.
Trustees now plan to introduce "modest" car parking charges to help cope with financial losses due to Covid.
Chief executive Giles Ingram said it was "wonderful" to see the car park full - but that many of the visitors were not contributing financially to the upkeep of the site.
"We are now running the risk of losing income from paying customers who cannot park," he said.
"Certainly, once we begin welcoming back coaches, we will have a very real problem."
'Major financial hit'
Mr Ingram said they had taken a "major financial hit" during Covid lockdowns.
"Even now, despite the impressions of a staycation boom, our revenues are only 60% of pre-Covid levels," he said.
"Car park charging would give us a new revenue stream, which we would use to cover the costs of maintaining the walks, toilets and parking facilities - the areas used for free by non-paying visitors."
The funds could also be used to add additional parking bays in future.
The charges will be introduced in October and the public has been asked not to park in nearby residential streets to avoid paying.