A couple are celebrating their 55th anniversary of running a pub.

Phil and Sheila Meads, 85 and 77, have run The Coach and Horses in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, since 1968.

The owners have experienced "immense changes" over the years such as substantial increases in costs, but said they managed to keep going.

"Pubs make the community - we've found so much pleasure in making people happy," Mr Meads said.