Police used a drone to help officers track down and recover four stolen caravans.

The caravans were taken from a site in Lincolnshire after offenders broke through a fence on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries led them to a site near the A1 in Blyth Road, Harworth, where a drone was used and the stolen caravans were spotted.

They were then recovered and removed along with a small cannabis grow.