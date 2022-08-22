Appeal to trace second sexual assault victim
A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old woman reported being touched inappropriately outside a club in Leicester.
Police said it happened in Abbey Street at about 00:10 BST on 7 August.
After reviewing CCTV footage, officers said they believed there was a second victim, but the woman had not yet reported the crime.
The man, aged 47, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has since been released under investigation.
Leicestershire Police said the second victim was thought to have been assaulted outside the club at about the same time.
She has been asked to contact the force, which said she would be provided with specialist support if necessary.