A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old woman reported being touched inappropriately outside a club in Leicester.

Police said it happened in Abbey Street at about 00:10 BST on 7 August.

After reviewing CCTV footage, officers said they believed there was a second victim, but the woman had not yet reported the crime.

The man, aged 47, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has since been released under investigation.