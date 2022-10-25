Dublin pedestrian died after 'violent assault'
The man found with "unexplained injuries" in Mulhuddart , County Dublin, at the weekend died after a violent assault Gardaí (Irish police) have said.
Adnan Asic was found injured on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart in the early hours of Saturday.
The 60-year-old was originally from Bosnia-Herzegovina but had lived in Ireland for more than 30 years.
The full results of a post-mortem examination are not being released for "operational reasons," according to Gardaí.
However, they confirmed that he was "violently assaulted and has died as a result of his injuries".
Officers said Mr Asic was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North from the direction of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre when he was attacked.
They have reissued their appeal for any witnesses who were in the area between 02:00 and 03:00 local time on Saturday to contact investigators.