T﻿he man found with "unexplained injuries" in Mulhuddart , County Dublin, at the weekend died after a violent assault Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

Adnan Asic was found injured on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart in the early hours of Saturday.

T﻿he 60-year-old was originally from Bosnia-Herzegovina but had lived in Ireland for more than 30 years.

T﻿he full results of a post-mortem examination are not being released for "operational reasons," according to Gardaí.

H﻿owever, they confirmed that he was "violently assaulted and has died as a result of his injuries".

O﻿fficers said Mr Asic was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North from the direction of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre when he was attacked.

T﻿hey have reissued their appeal for any witnesses who were in the area between 02:00 and 03:00 local time on Saturday to contact investigators.