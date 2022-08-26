Visiting rules at Cornwall's main hospital have been relaxed.

Patients at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, at Treliske, near Truro, can now have two visitors at the same time for an hour a day instead of just one, bosses said.

However, all visits should still be arranged in advance, they added.

Patients in the carer or admitting areas could still only have one visitor, and anyone feeling unwell or with Covid-19 symptoms should not visit, staff said.

All visitors have also been told to use the hand hygiene facilities before and after visiting, and wear appropriate PPE, such as surgical facemasks, in areas where staff have to wear them.