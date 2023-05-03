A zoo has named a newly-born monkey Charles ahead of the new King's Coronation.

Blackpool Zoo said they wanted to do "something special" to mark the occasion and as the monkey was a king colobus "it seemed like a natural fit".

Luke Minns, who manages the primates at the zoo, said he hoped King Charles would be "pleased to know that we have named this very special baby after him".

King colobus monkeys are an endangered species and Blackpool is just one of nine zoos across Europe to house a collection.