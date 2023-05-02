Rylan Clark opens Eurovision safe space
At a glance
Eurovision safe space opens near EuroVillage
Pride House Liverpool was opened by BBC commentator Rylan Clark
The space in the RIBA North National Architecture Centre at Mann Island will open daily between 09:00 and 17:00 BST
A safe space for people visiting Liverpool during the Eurovision song contest celebrations has opened in the city.
Pride House Liverpool offered a "calm space" with trained support staff on hand to help keep visitors safe, organisers LCR Pride Foundation said.
It was opened by the event's managing director Martin Green and BBC commentator Rylan Clark.
The space is located in the RIBA North National Architecture Centre at Mann Island near the dedicated EuroVillage at the city's Pier Head.
"When we talk to communities about feeling safe and supported, they tell us having places that they can identify with and see people like themselves in is so important," CEO and co-founder of LCR Pride Foundation Andi Herring said.
"With thousands more LGBT+ people due to arrive in the city over the next days and weeks, this is further needed and plays a vital role in ensuring everyone can have a safe and enjoyable visit."
The RIBA North centre is You're Safe Here accredited, meaning staff are trained in how to support people needing help.
Support from Merseyside Police, Stop Hate UK and Sahir House will also be present.
The centre, which features a café, bar, exhibitions and community stalls will open between 09:00 and 17:00 BST each day until the Eurovision Song Contest Final on 13 May.
