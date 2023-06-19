Migrant Channel crossings top 10,000 this year
At a glance
More than 10,500 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats in 2023, according to the Home Office
In 2022 more than 45,000 made the crossing
The Home Office said new legislation will be used to deport anyone entering the UK illegally
- Published
The total number of migrants who have crossed the English Channel so far this year has passed 10,000.
According to Home Office figures, 707 people made the crossing in 14 small boats over the weekend of 17 and 18 June.
That brings the total for 2023 so far to 10,539.
The Home Office said it is working with France to stop the crossings, and has introduced legislation to detain and remove people arriving in the UK illegally.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Dover in early June, to unveil the government's plans.
These included two new barges on which migrants will be housed on the Dorset coast, an announcement which sparked local protests.
A Home Office spokesman said: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.
“Our priority is to stop the boats, and our Small Boats Operational Command is working alongside our French partners and other agencies to disrupt the people smugglers.
“The government has gone further by introducing legislation which will ensure that those people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed to their country of origin or a safe third country.”
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.