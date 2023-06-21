A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dartmoor, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 60s was riding his bike outside the Two Bridges Hotel, near Princetown, when a car struck him from behind. It happened between 06:30 and 07:00 BST on Sunday.

The man, from Yelverton, came off his bike and was knocked unconscious, officers said.

The force said he also suffered several broken ribs and cuts to his face, which required hospital treatment.