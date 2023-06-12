Woman arrested after man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
At a glance
A 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash in Wath upon Dearne on Sunday
The driver of a white Ford Transit Van involved in the collision is thought to have fled the scene
A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the crash and remains in custody, police say
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a van in South Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called at about 20:30 BST on Sunday to reports of a three-vehicle collision at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath upon Dearne.
Police believe the car the 27-year-old man was driving, a silver Seat Leon, was hit by a white Transit van which had failed to stop at a red light.
A woman, 28, was later arrested in connection with the crash on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit, according to South Yorkshire Police.
She was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and of assisting an offender, a force spokesperson said.
Police said it was believed that before the crash, the Ford Transit and a black Peugeot 3008 had been travelling "in convoy" towards the junction.
Following the collision, the Transit's driver was thought to have abandoned the van and fled the scene in the Peugeot, officers added.
Police said they were keen to identify and locate the Transit's driver and a second occupant of the Peugeot.
They urged any witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen the vehicles before or after the crash, to get in touch.
The driver of the Seat remained in a critical condition in hospital following the crash, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The 28-year-old woman arrested in connection with the crash remained in custody, the force said.