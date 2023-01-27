Free showers offered to help with cost of living
Six leisure centres are offering a free hot shower to help with the rising cost of living.
Residents in south Essex can use the facilities by "asking for Tommy" at reception.
The scheme is being run by the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) along with local authorities in the area.
Tiffany Hemming, from the ICS, said it was a way for "health service and local authorities to assist the local community this winter".
More than 40 people have taken up the offer of a free hot shower at the leisure centres, the ICS said.
"We realise the challenges that our residents are currently facing in this economic climate and it is vital that we do what we can to help them keep up good levels of health and hygiene. Access to hot showers will allow people to do this," Ms Hemming said
She added there would be more centres joining the scheme in the coming weeks.
The majority of the centres are run by Everyone Active.
Shaun Beagle, from the leisure group, said it was "a great initiative for those in the local community that are struggling in the current economic climate".
