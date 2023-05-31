A Gwent Police officer has appeared in court accused of attacking a man.

Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, of Cwmbran, Torfaen, appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court and denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mikael Boukhari.

Mr Boukhari claims he was attacked by Mr Palubinskas in a garden on Livale Court, Newport, in July 2021.

A plea and trial preparation hearing has been listed for 30 June at Swansea Crown Court.