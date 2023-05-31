Police officer in court accused of attacking man
At a glance
A Gwent Police officer denies attacking a man in Newport
Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Mikael Boukhari claims he was attacked in Newport in 2021
A Gwent Police officer has appeared in court accused of attacking a man.
Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, of Cwmbran, Torfaen, appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court and denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mikael Boukhari.
Mr Boukhari claims he was attacked by Mr Palubinskas in a garden on Livale Court, Newport, in July 2021.
A plea and trial preparation hearing has been listed for 30 June at Swansea Crown Court.
Mr Palubinskas was granted unconditional bail.
The decision to charge him follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).