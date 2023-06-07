The centenary of one of the world's most iconic motor races is being celebrated at the home of the British Grand Prix.

An exhibition on the Le Mans 24-hour race will run until 25 June at the Silverstone Museum, based at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Enthusiasts will be able to see the 1953 Le Mans Austin Healey 100, the twice winning 1987 Porsche 962 - and the 2005 Aston Martin DBR9.

Rob Jaina, from the museum, said: "It has been a challenge and a lot of planning trying to find the cars that are not only going to be significant for Le Mans but also have a significance to Silverstone."