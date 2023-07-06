A special set of stamps charting 50 years of the Isle of Man Post Office has been released.

The institution was granted independence from the British Post Office on 5 July, 1973.

Moments captured on the set range from the inaugural stamps issued featuring a Viking landing on the island to astronaut Alan Bean’s paintings of the Moon landing.

The issue is part of a series of planned celebrations over the coming months, marking 50 years of service on the island.