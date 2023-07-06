Stamps showcase 50 years of postal independence
A special set of stamps charting 50 years of the Isle of Man Post Office has been released.
The institution was granted independence from the British Post Office on 5 July, 1973.
Moments captured on the set range from the inaugural stamps issued featuring a Viking landing on the island to astronaut Alan Bean’s paintings of the Moon landing.
The issue is part of a series of planned celebrations over the coming months, marking 50 years of service on the island.
Isle of Man Stamps and Coins general manger Maxine Cannon said the stamps featured "a collage of recognisable issued stamps that are well-known and loved by locals and collectors worldwide".
The set begins with the then newly independent Isle of Man Post Office's first stamp in 1973.
Ms Cannon said: "The striking design showing a Viking landing on Mann, epitomising the strength and determination of our island nation."
Other stamps that feature showcase different elements of Manx life past and present.
One pays tribute to Manxman George Kneale, who fought in World War One and featured on a Millenium set of stamps called Mann at War.
Ms Cannon said the post office had "paid tribute to Manx men and woman who have defended our freedoms and values" over the year.
While the first six stamps reflect Manx postal history, the seventh is the new Europa Stamp 2023.
It bears the messge "Peace - The Highest Value of Humanity".
Ms Cannon said it had been issued "in parity with a large number of postal administrations around Europe who are fellow members of PostEurop".
She said fellow members, the Ukrainian post office, suggested the design.
Ms Cannon said Manx stamps remained extremely special as writing to other people was "still key" and gave "great pleasure to both sender and receiver".
