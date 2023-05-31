Trespassing on railway lines in south Wales has become more dangerous since the electrification of the lines, railway bosses have warned.

Passengers carrying umbrellas have also been warned to "take extra care".

The new overhead power cables for the South Wales Metro carry 25,000 volts – 100 times the strength of standard household electricity.

Contact with these overhead lines is fatal nine times out of 10, Transport for Wales (Tfw) said.