A new scheme to financially support islanders buying a new or second-hand electric vehicle (EV) has been launched.

The government announced its Climate Emergency Fund would provide up to £3,500 towards a new or used electric car or van, and £300 for an electric moped or motorcycle.

Funding was allocated through the Carbon Neutral Roadmap to "set Jersey on a path to net zero emissions by 2050".

Deputy Hilary Jeune, the minister for energy and climate change, said transport was responsible for 40% of the island's carbon emissions.