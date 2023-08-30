Funding for islanders buying electric vehicles
At a glance
Jersey government to provide financial support for islanders buying electric vehicles
Funding is part of the government's incentive to have net zero emissions by 2050
One car dealer says islanders have been waiting for details of the scheme before committing to buying
A new scheme to financially support islanders buying a new or second-hand electric vehicle (EV) has been launched.
The government announced its Climate Emergency Fund would provide up to £3,500 towards a new or used electric car or van, and £300 for an electric moped or motorcycle.
Funding was allocated through the Carbon Neutral Roadmap to "set Jersey on a path to net zero emissions by 2050".
Deputy Hilary Jeune, the minister for energy and climate change, said transport was responsible for 40% of the island's carbon emissions.
She said: “We know many Islanders are considering going electric with their next vehicle and this extra bit of financial support will hopefully help them make the switch.
“We also hope to see a reduction in the number of petrol and diesel vehicles coming into the Island as demand for that decreases due to Islanders going electric.”
One car dealer said islanders had been waiting for details of the scheme before committing to buying an EV.
'Perfect vehicle'
Myles Jude, president of the Jersey Motor Trades Federation, said EV's were ideal for Jersey.
He said: "At the end of the day an electric vehicle has its limitations, but in the Jersey market place you could argue that it is the perfect type of vehicle for Jersey with our short journey times and low mileages.
"You don't have to worry about range anxiety, because you're always going to be fairly close to where you live or a charging point."
Islanders can apply for the funds for EV's costing up to £40,000 and for mopeds or motorcycles costing under £5,000.
An additional £350 can also be applied for towards the installation of a charger at home or at small businesses.
"The prices of electric vehicles are much closer to fossil fuel engine vehicles and are probably going to reach a parity within probably the next year," Mr Jude said.
