Muse mark the return of the Bowl
Stadium rockers Muse are set to perform at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday night.
This is the first gig to be put on at the venue in 7 years in the venue, which can hold 65,000 people.
MK Dons Chairman Pete Winkleman says he is "thrilled" to "put the Bowl back on the map" with plans to also develop training facilities on site for the club.
The venue has hosted several legendary gigs in it's history including David Bowie, Queen, and the Foo Fighters.
Pete Winkleman understands the music business - everyone from My Chemical Romance to Sir Rod Stewart have passed through Stadium MK.
But it's more than that - Winkleman has a long history in the industry himself, so it's no surprise he is getting behind returning The National Bowl (formerly MK Bowl) to live music glory.
The list of bands who have graced The National Bowl reads like something out of a music fantasy football team. The likes of Micheal Jackson, The Prodigy, and Status Quo have come to the open air amphitheatre in Milton Keynes, treating it like a venerable bucket-list venue.
But for the past seven years the Bowl has sat quiet.
With Muse bringing their large scale production to the Bowl, Winkleman says "Its an absolute thrill for me personally, I've been going to the Bowl for so many years, it's an actual cultural icon for Milton Keynes, it's a really important place and I'm just thrilled to bring some life back into it"
There are plans underway to transform the floor of the Bowl into two football training pitches. With that comes the promise of proper drainage and a levelling of the venue's floor, which will benefit both footballers and music fans.
And that, hopes Winkleman, will bring the big names, but it comes with a warning about further site developments.
"I can't just magic it, it's not a chance to go and get another Asda, we've got to bite it off piece by piece." He says any changes to the site will be introduced slowly and over time.
"What's sad is that it over the years it hasn't had the investment, it hasn't had the spaces, everything is brought in, absolutely everything.." The hope is to increase facilities in the medium term for both concert promoters and the Dons' first team.
Winkleman is encouraged by the construction ahead of the Muse show.
"Seeing the Bowl go from this tired and unloved place, literally in 48 hours... in no time at all, to this place with a vibrant heart beat... it can only be a good thing"