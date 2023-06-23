With Muse bringing their large scale production to the Bowl, Winkleman says "Its an absolute thrill for me personally, I've been going to the Bowl for so many years, it's an actual cultural icon for Milton Keynes, it's a really important place and I'm just thrilled to bring some life back into it"

There are plans underway to transform the floor of the Bowl into two football training pitches. With that comes the promise of proper drainage and a levelling of the venue's floor, which will benefit both footballers and music fans.

And that, hopes Winkleman, will bring the big names, but it comes with a warning about further site developments.

"I can't just magic it, it's not a chance to go and get another Asda, we've got to bite it off piece by piece." He says any changes to the site will be introduced slowly and over time.

"What's sad is that it over the years it hasn't had the investment, it hasn't had the spaces, everything is brought in, absolutely everything.." The hope is to increase facilities in the medium term for both concert promoters and the Dons' first team.

Winkleman is encouraged by the construction ahead of the Muse show.

"Seeing the Bowl go from this tired and unloved place, literally in 48 hours... in no time at all, to this place with a vibrant heart beat... it can only be a good thing"