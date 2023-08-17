PCs honoured for saving lives of stab victims
At a glance
Two Jersey police officers have been recognised for their actions which helped save the lives of two men, who were stabbed in two separate attacks
PCs James Elliott and Elliot Brown got the commendation awards for their courage and professionalism
Chief Police Officer Robin Smith said they showed "unwavering commitment to duty" in the "stressful situations"
Two police officers have been awarded States of Jersey Police's highest honour for their "unwavering commitment to duty" during two serious stabbings.
Chief Police Officer Robin Smith presented PC James Elliott and PC Elliot Brown with commendation awards at a ceremony at the force's headquarters.
The pair were first on the scene after a stabbing at the Temple Bar in December 2021.
The force said they also showed "courage and professionalism" when they responded to a separate stabbing in January 2022 at Le Geyt involving a young man "who was stabbed 23 times and left to die".
'Stressful situations'
They gave treatment to the victim in the Temple Bar stabbing and "undoubtedly saved his life", the force said.
Their actions in the Le Geyt stabbing were praised at the trial, police added.
Mr Smith said commendations were reserved for officers and staff who did "exemplary work".
"It is rare to give one commendation, it is unprecedented in my experience to give two commendations for two different incidents at the same ceremony," he said.
"I am immensely proud of PCs Elliott and Brown, they are a credit to the police service and the States of Jersey Police.
"They showed unwavering commitment to duty, steadfast resolve and quick-thinking whist dealing with these very difficult and stressful situations, and it is testament to their real courage, professionalism and compassion.
"They really did go above and beyond the call of duty."
