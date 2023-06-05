Horse stuck in canal water rescued by fire crews
A horse had to be rescued by firefighters after it left its field and got stuck in canal water.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to an area near Churchill Road, Grays, at about 08:10 BST on Sunday.
It said it was a "complex" operation to rescue the animal.
Station manager Toby Ingham urged horse owners to maintain their boundary fences for the "safety and security" of their animals.
The horse was left in the care of its owner at 11:40.
